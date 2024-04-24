Fight in DeKalb neighborhood leads to deadly shooting, police say
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead.
Officers were called to a home on Diamond Key in a neighborhood off of Redan Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say when they arrived just before 2:30 p.m., they found a 34-year-old man lying dead in a grassy area.
They say there was an argument that turned into a physical fight that led up to the shooting.
Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.
There is no word on possible suspects.
