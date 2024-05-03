A fight at Busch Gardens, protests on college campuses, and an attack leaves inmate on life support | Top WAVY stories this week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Take a look at some of the top stories on WAVY.com from the week of April 28. Click here for more local news.

WAVY Local News

‘Teachers are fearful’: York County teacher accused of harassment by school board member speaks out

York County teacher who’s been speaking out against the actions of the county’s new school board majority said he’s doing it for others who are fearful of retaliation.

Mother of 10-year-old shot and killed in Portsmouth speaks out

There are no words for the pain Kevina Thornhill experienced after her 10-year-old son Keontre was ripped from her life, and died in her arms on Friday.

Busch Gardens Generic

Fight breaks out in line for Busch Gardens’ Pantheon, police say

James City County police are investigating a fight that broke out at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Sunday evening.

Exclusive: Attack leaves VPRJ inmate on life support, JCCPD investigating

An inmate in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail was allegedly strangled and beaten Sunday evening to the point that he stopped breathing after his family said he was attacked by another inmate.

Gov. Youngkin addresses pro-Palestine protests across Virginia college campuses

College campuses across the country have been grounds for pro-Palestinian demonstrations. This stems from the war between Hamas and Israel.

2 Portsmouth leaders fired before first day for new city manager

Two Portsmouth leaders were fired before new Portsmouth City Manager Steven Carter’s first day on the job.

New observation tower with ‘adventurous’ ascension planned for Virginia Beach

A new outdoor attraction — the first of its kind in the U.S — is expected to come to Virginia Beach sometime this summer.

