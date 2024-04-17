Fight breaks out between student, teacher at Trezevant High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher may lose his job after getting into a fight with a student at Trezevant High School Tuesday afternoon.

The fight took place in the cafeteria.

A video is now being shared all over social media showing moments leading up to the fight and the aftermath. A student who witnessed the fight says he believes the teacher is in the wrong.

“He pushed him and he wasn’t supposed to get that aggressive with the student,” he said.

The student also says he was suspended from the high school for being in the fight.

In the video, you see a student face-to-face with the teacher. That’s when the teacher pushes the student back.

“Teachers can’t touch students,” he said.

The student in the video then punches the teacher.

“Everyone has to be held accountable. If the teacher puts hands on him first then of course the student is going to react. Ain’t no student going to let anybody put their hand on them, whether it’s an adult or another child,” said LaDarrel Young,

Although Young believes the teacher should be disciplined, another parent disagrees saying the teacher had no choice but to defend himself.

“The teacher should not be penalized for that. You actually have to hold the people accountable who started the fight – that was the child,” the parent said.

In a statement, MSCS says several students were detained. They say their investigation is ongoing and appropriate disciplinary actions will be administered.

