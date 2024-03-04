Fight between two men at Hooters ends with one shot and killed, Georgia police say

An argument between men at an Atlanta-area Hooters led to a deadly shooting, Georgia police say.

The disagreement turned violent outside the restaurant and bar in Newnan early Monday, March 4, according to the city’s police department. Officers were called about the shooting just after 12:15 a.m.

They arrived to find a man shot in the parking lot, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries around 6 a.m., according to authorities.

Police identified him as 22-year-old Luke Oliveira, The Newnan Times-Herald reported.

Investigators said Oliveira was at the restaurant with Jacob Lee Vandiver, 28, when the two started arguing. Their “verbal disagreement” turned physical and Vandiver shot Oliveira, according to police.

It’s not clear how the two men knew each other or what led to the argument.

McClatchy News reached out to Newnan police for more information Monday and was waiting a response.

Vandiver, who’s from Fayetteville, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Gun violence in the U.S.

Thousands of people die from firearm-related injuries in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deemed a “serious public health problem,” firearm injuries were among the leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 44 in 2022, per the CDC.

Public health officials add that gun violence impacts more than just victims and their families.

“Shooting incidents, including those in homes, schools, houses of worship, workplaces, shopping areas, on the street or at community events can affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact everyday decisions,” according to the CDC.

Newnan is about 40 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

‘Topless’ bar employee slaps and spits on customer for not tipping, Florida cops say

Refund demand at Wendy’s drive-thru escalates to death threats, Florida deputies say

26-year-old bar worker is shot to death while trying to break up fight, Florida cops say