Fight between students at Brockton High School injures staff member, officials say

Officials are investigating after a staff member at Brockton High School was injured during a fight between students.

According to a spokesperson for Brockton Public Schools, two students were involved in a physical altercation on Monday morning. The details leading up to the fight are unclear, but officials say a staff member was injured during the fray and was evaluated by the nurse. The staff member was then sent home for the day and the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The students involved will be disciplined per district policy and procedure, according to the district spokesperson. Brockton School Police are also investigating the incident.

The assault comes a week after calls by school officials for the National Guard to step in and help quell the violence at the embattled high school.

Brockton High School is the largest public school in Massachusetts, with over 3,000 students enrolled.

Brockton superintendent placed on paid leave after a vote by the school committee

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



