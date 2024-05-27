Fight between North Richland Hills neighbors leaves 1 dead

FILE-Police tape is seen in front of a police vehicle at the scene of an incident. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A fight between neighbors in a North Richland Hills neighborhood left one person dead.

Police say they received a 911 Sunday around 3 p.m. about a shooting at a home in the 7500 block of Windhaven Road.

Officers there found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the front yard of a home.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooter was a 60-year-old man who was his neighbor. He remained at the scene and was later arrested.

The suspect’s name will be released once he’s officially booked and charged.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

It’s unknown what led to the fight. The investigation is ongoing.