Fight between 2 brothers escalates to fatal stabbing, Phoenix police say

Early Monday morning, Phoenix police responded to a stabbing call at an apartment complex near North 19th and West Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 34-year-old man identified as Tahj McGilberry was found outside of the apartment with a stab wound, according to police. McGilberry was taken to a hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives believed that McGilberry's younger brother, 24-year-old Jimmy McGilberry, fatally stabbed his brother in the apartment after a fight broke out between the two around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Investigators continued to search for Jimmy McGilberry, who police said fled the scene before authorities arrived. It is unknown what caused the fight.

Anyone with information on Jimmy McGilberry's whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information, police say.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police search for man accused of stabbing, killing his brother