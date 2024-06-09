Fight against sexual violence requires continuous attention, action

As we move closer to the summer months, it’s vital to remember that our commitment to combating sexual assault should not fade away with the end of April – designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. While having a designated month provides a focused opportunity for education, awareness, and activism, the fight against sexual violence requires continuous attention and action throughout the year. The recent news of the overturning of the Harvey Weinstein verdict, along with countless other stories nationwide every day, reminds us that even in the post-#MeToo era, we as a society are still wrestling with the realities and consequences of living in a world where sexual violence is alarmingly prevalent, yet still considered taboo.

Alex Prout

As a co-founder of the nonprofit, I Have The Right To along with my wife and daughter, the experiences of our family bear testament to the importance of raising awareness and having honest dialogue about sexual assault, and we have dedicated ourselves to shining a bright light on the scourge that is sexual violence.

Our organization was conceived from a personal and harrowing experience of sexual assault that shook our family to its core. Our daughter, Chessy, was the victim of an assault that not only scarred her but also shattered our faith in the institutions supposed to protect her. The trial that followed was a public spectacle that underlined a stark reality — that sexual assault is not an isolated issue. It is a reflection of deeper, systemic failures, societal biases, and the disturbingly high level of institutional complicity.

The truth is any time is a good time to initiate and encourage conversations about sexual violence in all its forms and the myriad ways it impacts victims and society at large. It's important to highlight the disconcerting statistics, such as the fact that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, with a child victim every nine minutes. We encourage you to continue raising awareness and having these conversations throughout the year.

At I Have The Right To, we have committed ourselves to creating an ecosystem of respect and support for all survivors of sexual assault. We passionately believe in the strength of a community. Survivors need to know they are not alone. They need to know there are people who understand their experiences, who will listen to their stories without judgment, and who will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them in their battles for justice.

Our work is centered on advocating understanding, promoting prevention, changing attitudes and behaviors, and lobbying for policies and practices that protect individuals and bring perpetrators to justice. It is about recognizing the intersectionality of victims' experiences and acknowledging the disproportionate impact of sexual violence on minority groups.

Education is a critical aspect of our mission. We strive to inform students, parents, and educators about the gruesome realities of sexual assault. We provide resources, including curriculum, to help them understand the magnitude of the problem, recognize the signs of assault, and respond effectively when they witness or experience it. We also encourage schools to educate their faculty and staff on the prevalence of sexual violence among students, as understanding and acknowledgment of the issue is the first step towards addressing it.

Prevention, too, is a cornerstone of our work. We collaborate with schools to review their policies and procedures related to sexual assault, to ensure clarity, comprehensiveness, and proactivity. We firmly believe that every school should have a Code of Conduct that safeguards all students and provides clear guidelines on preventing and responding to incidents of sexual assault. We advocate for transparency, accountability, and a proactive approach to preventing sexual assault.

Despite the heavy nature of these discussions, our feedback consistently is described as positive by students, educators, and parents alike. We focus on the proactive steps everyone can take to lessen the occurrence of sexual assault in our schools and our communities. Our curriculum teaches students about aspirational masculinity, being an upstander, and teaches about the meaning of consent. We believe these important lessons are key to prevention.

Prevention goes hand in hand with respect. Respect for oneself, respect for others, and respect for boundaries. This is a message we emphasize every single day of the year. We believe that safety starts with respect and until every student is treated with the respect they deserve, no student is truly safe.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a call to action. But opportunities to unite, to raise our voices against sexual violence, and to fight for a world where everyone is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve, should happen all year long. We must build connected communities that value and promote social and emotional education, that meet survivors where they are in their healing journey, and that strive to create strong, connected communities that take care of one another and make decisions to ensure the safety and well-being of others to end sexual violence.

Let's remember that awareness is the first step towards change. Let's commit to continuing these conversations, educating ourselves and others, preventing sexual assault in our schools and communities, and supporting survivors. Because when all is said and done, we all have the right to safety, respect, and justice.

Alex Prout, a former Naples resident, is the co-founder of I Have The Right To.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fight against sexual violence requires continuous attention, action