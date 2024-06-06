Fight against human trafficking: Why San Diego is a hotspot

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Officials say human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in San Diego and the world.

San Diego leaders continue to fight against it and do more to address the $810 million sex trafficking industry.

“Human trafficking is the second largest underground economy in San Diego with up to 8,000 per year in the county,” said Chairwoman Nora Vargas, County Supervisor District 1.

District Attorney Summer Stephan said prevention and education is the key to trying to put a stop to sex trafficking of children in San Diego.

Officials say San Diego is a hotspot because of tourism, it’s an urban city, an international community, but data shows that 80% of the victims are local to San Diego.

Kimberly Giardina, Director, County Child and Family Well Being, said trafficking doesn’t begin how many people think it does, by kidnapping, etc. She said the most common way for trafficking to begin is on social media.

“San Diego has the tragic distinction of being one of the most impacted areas in the U.S. for trafficking, predators target young girls and boys, subjecting them to a life of sexual exploitation through coercion and manipulation,” said Jim Desmond, County Supervisor District 5.

“There needs to be more work on the social media platforms to screen out the destructive messaging and they can establish algorithms just like they do with selling us more things, to protect our kids,” Stephan said.

You’ll likely be seeing posters around San Diego and on social media as part of the new education campaign announced Wednesday, which began Monday.

Officials said this is a good reminder to know the warning signs that a child could be involved in sex trafficking, and to keep an eye out for them.

