(Reuters) - A Minnesota gymnastics coach on Friday became at least the fifth member of USA Gymnastics' board of directors to resign after disgraced longtime national team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced this week for sexually abusing young female gymnasts.

Michael Burns, the head men's gymnastics coach at the University of Minnesota, wrote in an email he submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

