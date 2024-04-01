Fifth-graders learn the law by holding mock trial in Terrebonne courtroom

Fifth-graders held a mock trial for a fellow student alleged to have brought drugs to school that ended in a guilty verdict and sentencing by an 11-year-old judge.

The Terrebonne Parish courthouse and DA's Office welcomed fifth-graders from public and private schools March 25 through 28 to hold mock trials in Houma's largest courtroom. The students donned robes, badges, suits and ties. They served as judges, prosecutors, bailiffs, defendants and jurors as they read from scripts written by the DA's office in 1997. The scripts were updated this year to fit current laws.

Eleven-year-old Judge Chyna Rashad read the laws to the jurors and ultimately sentenced fellow student Charlie Murphy.

"It was fun, doing the trial," Rashad said. "Charlie was guilty of possession of marijuana and having it on school property."

Evella Louviere questions Charlie Murphy during a mock trial in Judge David Arceneaux's Houma courtroom, March 26. Fifth-graders of both public and private schools held mock trials throughout the week to learn the law.

Rashad said she enjoyed the experience and is thinking about becoming a judge in the future.

Every hour students from a different school entered the courtroom and took their positions from gavel to gavel. Often, a Terrebonne Parish judge would deliver a speech ahead of the mock trial. Legion Park Principal Sharri McGuire said the program was a great benefit to students' education.

"I think this is a great opportunity for students to see that someone can get into trouble, but also so they have an opportunity to be on the other side, too, so future lawyers, judges, and things like that," she said. "So they have an opportunity to play these roles that they will eventually have an opportunity to become."

Fifth-graders of Legion Park Middle School pose for a photo after their mock trial March, 26, in Judge David Arceneaux's Division D Courtroom.

Legion Park's case involved a student, Murphy, who, according to the script, reportedly brought marijuana onto school grounds. She took the stand and was questioned by other students playing the role of attorneys. According to her script, she didn't bring the drugs on campus, but had $500 on her because she planned to buy an Xbox after school. The $500 was in a plastic bag labeled "exhibit #3."

Evella Louviere was playing the part of an attorney. He questioned how Murphy had so much money if she wasn't employed, and Murphy said it was money she saved from holiday gifts. The fellow students playing the role of jurors weren't convinced, and Murphy was led away in handcuffs. All the students, including Murphy, giggled as she was led away.

More: Judge denies two motions in lawsuit over FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 flood insurance

More: Child, 7, recovering after being shot on Duval Avenue, Houma Police report

Leading up to the mock trial, members of the DA's office met with students to teach them the elements of the trial. They were taught the laws, in this case three, and what must be proven to convict the student. It is seldom that students reach a not guilty verdict. According to Judge Jason Dagate, about one or two schools a year out of 21.

Child Advocacy Center case manager Jana Comeaux said the program is open to fifth-graders of all public and private schools in Terrebonne Parish. There are currently no home schools participating, but Comeaux said they would be welcomed as well.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne Parish fifth graders learn law during mock trials