The Fifth District sign wars: Bob Good and John McGuire battle over campaign material

A war is waging near battlefields that have been quiet for over 150 years. But instead of muskets and cannons, opposing forces are using campaign signs. And this time, the battle threatens to split the Republican Party in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District.

Campaign signs dot the side of the road on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County, about one or two every few miles. They switch off, one in support of Rep. Bob Good, the chair of the Freedom Caucus who is up for re-election, and one in support of state Sen. John McGuire, his primary opponent.

Recently, some of those signs have gone missing or have been defaced, according to business owners and officials within the Fifth District’s Republican Party, in an otherwise quiet part of rural Virginia.

“I’ve never had this problem even with Democrats here, with the signs,” Martha Muniz, chair of the Amelia County arm of the Republican Party of Virginia, said. “It’s ridiculous. Those signs are expensive.”

And the fight over the signs and the candidate's they advertise could signal a potential rift among Republicans in the staunchly conservative Fifth District.

It's difficult to pinpoint the start of the unrest. Some say Good is at fault for endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in May 2023. Others blame McGuire for jumping into the race immediately after he won his state Senate seat in November. Few, if any, blame the former president and his recent endorsement of McGuire, though it seems that endorsement and the drama that followed may have been the catalyst for the sign wars of Amelia County.

Trump’s endorsement and a cease-and-desist

Trump issued his endorsement of McGuire on May 28 through a post on his social media Platform, Truth Social.

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and “loving” Endorsement – But really, it was too late,” the post read.

Prior to that endorsement, Good’s campaign had printed and placed signs around the Fifth District including Trump’s name. The inclusion of Trump's name on Good's signs was meant to reflect the Republican ticket, the Congressman has said.

On May 31, Good’s campaign received a cease-and-desist letter from Trump’s attorneys to halt the use of the presumptive Republican nominee’s name or likeness on the Congressman’s campaign material.

“To be clear, neither you nor your campaign are authorized to use President Trump’s name or the Campaign’s to falsely imply their support of your candidacy. Nor are you or your campaign authorized to claim that you represent or are otherwise associated with President Trump or the Campaign,” Trump’s attorney, David Warrington wrote in his letter to Good.

On June 1, Muniz said she saw the first Good/Trump campaign sign with Good’s name cut out.

A campaign sign that used to include Rep. Bob Good's name along with former President Donald Trump's. Good's name was cut out by an unknown person after the Trump campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to Good to halt his use of the former president's name.

Then, the candidates and their proxies took the war online.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R - Georgia, recently campaigned with McGuire in Virginia. She called Good a liar in a video published on X while standing next to a Good/Trump sign on the side of the road in an undisclosed location in the commonwealth.

"President Trump himself and his campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter telling Bob Good to stop using signs that use President Trump's name. Bob Good has refused," she said. "This is what a horrible person he is."

Bob Good is a LIAR!



Here are the signs that President Trump told Bob Good to take down.@JohnMcGuire4VA is the ONLY Trump-endorsed candidate for VA-05. pic.twitter.com/Lav3LMMtdP — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 5, 2024

Days later, Good took to X. His campaign posted video that showed Good complaining about the placement of one of McGuire's campaign signs in front of a business in Campbell County.

"Here's what my opponent does, right beside me. He puts up an unauthorized sign," Good said, as he gestured toward a McGuire campaign sign placed in front of an auto parts store. "And my friend, Benny Cunningham at Cunningham Brothers (Auto Parts) has asked that sign to be taken down, they're going to take it down today because they support me."

A Good campaign sign stood about fifty yards behind him, in the background.

My opponent continues to put up unauthorized signs without permission. This is his dishonest campaign, but the people of the 5th District are rejecting it! pic.twitter.com/tuw3j304fv — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) June 8, 2024

“Our signs are legal and we support President Trump’s re-election,” Diana Shores, Good’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “This is a critical election year and after Tuesday, we’re all on the same team.”

McGuire's campaign reported that landowners removed the Good/Trump signs from their own property after seeing the cease-and-desist letter, according to a post published by Politico's Olivia Beavers on X.

John McGuire’s campaign reports seeing a change of heart after showing VA landowners with pro-Bob Good signs the cease and desist letter sent by the Trump campaign



Says they are getting requests for “McGuire: Endorsed by Trump” signs to replace Good’s signs pic.twitter.com/2d9sK5Uoqt — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 7, 2024

A spokesperson for McGuire's campaign said they have no other direct knowledge of the disappearance or vandalism of the signs, when asked by USA Today. Theft or defacement of political or campaign signs is considered a misdemeanor in Virginia and can carry a penalty of up to a $2,500 fine or, potentially, jail time.

The mystery of the disappeared campaign signs

Muniz, who endorsed Good’s reelection, said signs in support of the Freedom Caucus Chair have been found on the ground, in the road, in the woods close to where they stood, or they’ve just disappeared.

Todd Tatum, who works at Tatum’s Hauling on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County, said he watched a game of musical signs play out recently in front of his cousin’s business.

Sen. John McGuire put his own campaign sign up in front of the business a couple of weeks ago, he said. Then, in bad weather, the sign blew off of the T post, a piece of metal or wood used to hold up signs.

“The girl that came and put up a Bob Good sign didn’t know it and she just put her sign right up on the T post,” Tatum said.

Then, he said, someone took Good’s signs down to collect the T post. And then a member of the Good campaign came by to put their signs back up. Good’s sign still stood in front of the business on Thursday.

A campaign sign in support of former President Donald Trump and Rep. Bob Good stands outside of Tatum's Hauling in Amelia County. The sign has drawn criticism from supporter's of Good's primary opponent, Sen. John McGuire, as well as Trump, whose campaign issued a cease-and-desist to halt the use of his name by Good's campaign.

“I don’t know what y’all are doing, I said, and I don’t care. I’ve got too much work in here to do,” Tatum said. He had collected the wayward signs to keep in the building until each campaign was able to retrieve their materials.

Carolyn Bowman, co-owner of The Farmer’s Daughters in nearby Prince Edward County, calls herself a big time Trump supporter. A handful of large McGuire and Trump signs are prominently displayed on her business’ property. She said McGuire had impressed her when he opted to put up his own signs on her property, and took time to visit with her while doing so instead of dropping off the materials and leaving, when he was running for his state senate election.

That was before the Fifth District primary race and Trump's endorsement.

Good’s campaign put a sign up on the corner of her business’ property earlier in the primary but, Bowman said, it disappeared.

“I don’t know what happened to it,” she said.

Then McGuire’s sign went up in its place and she got a call from Good’s campaign asking what happened to theirs. Later, she said, some of Good’s supporters began to attack her through Facebook Messenger.

“I call them Bad Bob’s Bullies,” she said.

Penny Osborn and Carolyn Bowman, sisters and co-owners of The Farmer's Daughters, a greenhouse and landscaping company in Prince Edward County, pose for a photo with a McGuire campaign sign on the business' property. Bowman said she supports McGuire and hopes the Republican Party in the Fifth District can unify after the primary.

A rift in the Republican Party

“It feels wasteful, and it feels selfish,” Muniz said, of the conflict surrounding the primary and the campaign signs. “This election is so ugly.”

More than $1.5 million has been spent by both Good's and McGuire's campaigns in the Fifth District primary race so far.

More than $10 million has been spent by independent groups, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Of that, $2.4 million went to anti-McGuire efforts and $3.4 million went to anti-Good efforts. Those efforts include spending on attack ads that appear on television or social media, or through direct mail.

That money and energy spent in the primary could have been saved for the November election, Muniz said.

Signs in support of both McGuire's campaign and Good's campaign are prominently displayed at the intersection of I-15 and I-60 in Virginia's Fifth Congressional District. Good's sign has drawn ire from former president Donald Trump for the use of his name, after the former president endorsed Good's opponent in the primary race.

And, she noted, the Republican Party in the Fifth District is at a crossroads with this primary election. If McGuire wins, she expects to see some resignations from county leadership positions, she said. Though she’s hopeful the party can pull together after June 18 regardless of the outcome.

Bowman said she also sees the divide growing between Republicans in the Fifth District over the primary race between Good and McGuire, and her feelings about that divide are mixed.

“The Republican Party needed a wake up, but they don’t need to keep on fighting amongst each other,” she said. “They need to join together and get over this bashing bull-crap and bullying and join together after this catastrophe is over.”

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: A rift in Virginia's Republican Party on display through campaign signs