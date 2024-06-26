Fifteen Griswold Public Schools employees made over $100,000 in FY23: what do they do?

Matt Grahn, Norwich Bulletin
·2 min read

Griswold Superintendent Sean McKenna was the only Griswold Public Schools employee paid over $200,000 in fiscal 2022, and he was again in FY23.

Griswold paid $18.2 million in gross salaries to employees working in the school district in FY23, compared to $17.4 million in FY22. In addition to the gross salaries, the district also paid $538,176 in FY23 to teachers and staff for overtime, extra duties, longevity and vacation pay.

While only 11 employees saw salaries exceeding $100,000 in FY22, 15 employees were paid over $100,000 in FY23. The majority of the 20 highest paid employees are administrators and directors.

McKenna, the highest paid employee in the district, earned $209,502. Director of Teaching, Learning & Innovation Glenn Labossiere was the second highest paid at $174,284, and Griswold High School Principal Erin Palonen was third highest paid at $154.005.85.

Griswold Public Schools Superintendent Sean McKenna during the Griswold High School Class of 2024 graduation. He was paid $209,502, the only employee to earn more than $200,000.
The salaries of the next 12 employees paid over $100,000 ranged from Special Education Director Christopher Champlin at $153,382, to Technology Director Jill Curioso at $108,512.70.

The highest paid teacher was music teacher Raymond Churchill, at $95,350. Sixth-grade teacher Matthew Dyer also made the top 20, earning $94,183.50.

Below are the 20 highest paid Griswold Public Schools employees for the 2022-23 school year. To view the pay of all district employees, please see our related story.

Name

Position

Total earnings

McKenna, Sean P

Superintendent

$209,502.00

Labossiere, Glenn R

Director of Teaching, Learning & Innovation

$174,284.00

Palonen, Erin P

Principal

$154,005.85

Champlin, Christopher C

Director of Special Education

$153,382.00

Zubek, Louis A

Principal

$149,020.15

Bordeau, Joseph E

Principal

$149,020.15

Howe, Arthur K Jr

Assistant Principal

$130,728.30

Love, Jacqueline R

Assistant Principal

$128,014.30

O'Connor, Thomas M

Cafeteria FT

$123,763.40

Cravinho, Stephen J

Athletic Director

$122,240.70

Parkinson, Jeffrey D

Assistant Principal

$120,666.15

Martin, Deborah A

Director of Fiscal/Personnel Services

$120,260.55

Feeney, Patricia A

Teaching, Learning & Innovation Coordinator

$112,387.00

Gillespie, Jessica O

Teaching, Learning & Innovation Coordinator

$110,646.00

Curioso, Jill

Technology Director

$108,512.70

Sawaryn, Kathryn E

Special Services & Family Engagement Coordinator

$97,850.00

Powell, Melisa

Board Certified Behavioral Analyst

$96,975.00

Churchill, Raymond C III

Teacher Music

$95,350.00

Dyer, Matthew F

Teacher Science Grade 6

$94,183.50

Cormier, John W

Psychologist

$93,815.50

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Griswold Schools superintendent is top earner, principal is third