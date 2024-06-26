Fifteen Griswold Public Schools employees made over $100,000 in FY23: what do they do?

Griswold Superintendent Sean McKenna was the only Griswold Public Schools employee paid over $200,000 in fiscal 2022, and he was again in FY23.

Griswold paid $18.2 million in gross salaries to employees working in the school district in FY23, compared to $17.4 million in FY22. In addition to the gross salaries, the district also paid $538,176 in FY23 to teachers and staff for overtime, extra duties, longevity and vacation pay.

While only 11 employees saw salaries exceeding $100,000 in FY22, 15 employees were paid over $100,000 in FY23. The majority of the 20 highest paid employees are administrators and directors.

McKenna, the highest paid employee in the district, earned $209,502. Director of Teaching, Learning & Innovation Glenn Labossiere was the second highest paid at $174,284, and Griswold High School Principal Erin Palonen was third highest paid at $154.005.85.

Griswold Public Schools Superintendent Sean McKenna during the Griswold High School Class of 2024 graduation. He was paid $209,502, the only employee to earn more than $200,000.

The salaries of the next 12 employees paid over $100,000 ranged from Special Education Director Christopher Champlin at $153,382, to Technology Director Jill Curioso at $108,512.70.

The highest paid teacher was music teacher Raymond Churchill, at $95,350. Sixth-grade teacher Matthew Dyer also made the top 20, earning $94,183.50.

Below are the 20 highest paid Griswold Public Schools employees for the 2022-23 school year. To view the pay of all district employees, please see our related story.

Name Position Total earnings McKenna, Sean P Superintendent $209,502.00 Labossiere, Glenn R Director of Teaching, Learning & Innovation $174,284.00 Palonen, Erin P Principal $154,005.85 Champlin, Christopher C Director of Special Education $153,382.00 Zubek, Louis A Principal $149,020.15 Bordeau, Joseph E Principal $149,020.15 Howe, Arthur K Jr Assistant Principal $130,728.30 Love, Jacqueline R Assistant Principal $128,014.30 O'Connor, Thomas M Cafeteria FT $123,763.40 Cravinho, Stephen J Athletic Director $122,240.70 Parkinson, Jeffrey D Assistant Principal $120,666.15 Martin, Deborah A Director of Fiscal/Personnel Services $120,260.55 Feeney, Patricia A Teaching, Learning & Innovation Coordinator $112,387.00 Gillespie, Jessica O Teaching, Learning & Innovation Coordinator $110,646.00 Curioso, Jill Technology Director $108,512.70 Sawaryn, Kathryn E Special Services & Family Engagement Coordinator $97,850.00 Powell, Melisa Board Certified Behavioral Analyst $96,975.00 Churchill, Raymond C III Teacher Music $95,350.00 Dyer, Matthew F Teacher Science Grade 6 $94,183.50 Cormier, John W Psychologist $93,815.50

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Griswold Schools superintendent is top earner, principal is third