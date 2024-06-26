Fifteen Griswold Public Schools employees made over $100,000 in FY23: what do they do?
Griswold Superintendent Sean McKenna was the only Griswold Public Schools employee paid over $200,000 in fiscal 2022, and he was again in FY23.
Griswold paid $18.2 million in gross salaries to employees working in the school district in FY23, compared to $17.4 million in FY22. In addition to the gross salaries, the district also paid $538,176 in FY23 to teachers and staff for overtime, extra duties, longevity and vacation pay.
While only 11 employees saw salaries exceeding $100,000 in FY22, 15 employees were paid over $100,000 in FY23. The majority of the 20 highest paid employees are administrators and directors.
McKenna, the highest paid employee in the district, earned $209,502. Director of Teaching, Learning & Innovation Glenn Labossiere was the second highest paid at $174,284, and Griswold High School Principal Erin Palonen was third highest paid at $154.005.85.
The salaries of the next 12 employees paid over $100,000 ranged from Special Education Director Christopher Champlin at $153,382, to Technology Director Jill Curioso at $108,512.70.
The highest paid teacher was music teacher Raymond Churchill, at $95,350. Sixth-grade teacher Matthew Dyer also made the top 20, earning $94,183.50.
Below are the 20 highest paid Griswold Public Schools employees for the 2022-23 school year. To view the pay of all district employees, please see our related story.
Name
Position
Total earnings
McKenna, Sean P
Superintendent
$209,502.00
Labossiere, Glenn R
Director of Teaching, Learning & Innovation
$174,284.00
Palonen, Erin P
Principal
$154,005.85
Champlin, Christopher C
Director of Special Education
$153,382.00
Zubek, Louis A
Principal
$149,020.15
Bordeau, Joseph E
Principal
$149,020.15
Howe, Arthur K Jr
Assistant Principal
$130,728.30
Love, Jacqueline R
Assistant Principal
$128,014.30
O'Connor, Thomas M
Cafeteria FT
$123,763.40
Cravinho, Stephen J
Athletic Director
$122,240.70
Parkinson, Jeffrey D
Assistant Principal
$120,666.15
Martin, Deborah A
Director of Fiscal/Personnel Services
$120,260.55
Feeney, Patricia A
Teaching, Learning & Innovation Coordinator
$112,387.00
Gillespie, Jessica O
Teaching, Learning & Innovation Coordinator
$110,646.00
Curioso, Jill
Technology Director
$108,512.70
Sawaryn, Kathryn E
Special Services & Family Engagement Coordinator
$97,850.00
Powell, Melisa
Board Certified Behavioral Analyst
$96,975.00
Churchill, Raymond C III
Teacher Music
$95,350.00
Dyer, Matthew F
Teacher Science Grade 6
$94,183.50
Cormier, John W
Psychologist
$93,815.50
