FIFA says deal close to resolve transfer system complaint

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says a complaint to the European Commission challenging soccer's transfer market is set to be withdrawn.

The formal complaint that the trading system is "anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal" was filed two years ago by FIFPro, the global group of players' unions.

World soccer governing body FIFA says a new agreement with FIFPro, European clubs and a global leagues' group can help end the dispute next year.

FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani says the agreement should resolve "an issue that was stewing for a long, long, long time."

Montagliani spoke after chairing a meeting of FIFA's stakeholders panel.

Under the tentative accord, FIFA seeks to amend transfer rules which would better protect players and clubs from unpaid salaries and transfer fees, then enforce cases more efficiently.

FIFPro says it had "constructive talks with FIFA."