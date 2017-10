FIFA probe: Al-Khelaifi confirms his presence in Switzerland

FILE - In this Aug.25, 2016 file photo, President of Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gestures during the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco. Swiss federal prosecutors have announced Thursday Oct.12, 2017 a criminal case for suspected bribery linked to World Cup broadcast rights against Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he will go to Switzerland next Wednesday to answer questions from Swiss prosecutors investigating the suspected bribery of a top FIFA executive for World Cup broadcasting rights.

Criminal proceedings against Al-Khelaifi, who is also CEO of Qatar-owned BeIN Media Group, former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke, and an unnamed businessman working in sports rights were announced by the office of Switzerland's attorney general last week.

The case involves the award of broadcast rights for the next four World Cups from 2018 through 2030.

Al-Khelaifi is alleged to have offered advantages to Valcke — FIFA's CEO-like secretary general from 2007 until his firing in January 2016 — for the award of media rights in certain countries for the 2026 and 2030 World Cup.

Speaking Wednesday night on Canal Plus television, after PSG's 4-0 win away to Anderlecht in the Champions League, Al-Khelaifi confirmed his trip to Switzerland.

"I have an appointment on the 25th. I will go there to speak with them, the Swiss (authorities)," said Khelaifi, who attended Wednesday's match in Belgium. "That's all."

The proceeding against Al-Khelaifi is one of the first direct links to Qatar in sweeping investigations by federal law enforcement authorities in Switzerland, the United States, and France concerning FIFA, international soccer, and the 2018-2022 World Cup bidding contests.

Last week, the Paris offices of BeIN Sports were searched. Properties were searched in Greece, Italy, and Spain while Valcke was questioned in Switzerland.