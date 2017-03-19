This fiery video captures Mount Etna's magical oozing lava

Italy's Mount Etna is still fired up. The Sicilian volcano has been spewing lava and belching ash on and off for nearly three months now.

After the latest eruption on March 16, fiery-hot lava began flowing down the volcano's slopes. The video shown above captures the flow only two days later.

But as Mount Etna reminded visitors, lava is best viewed from afar. The brilliant red lava recently caused an explosion when it hit snow on the mountainside, injuring 10 people and catching groups of tourists by surprise, the Associated Press reported.

Molten rocks and steam rained down on hikers, journalists and a scientist, who scrambled to escape the volcanic firestorm.

In the eastern Sicilian city of Catania, the airport was forced to close last week after thick clouds of volcanic ash made it impossible to land or launch airplanes. By Saturday, however, flights had resumed at the Catania airport, AP reported.

Video credit: Giuseppe Tonzuso via Storyful