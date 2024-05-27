Fiery single-car crash leaves 2 dead in South Los Angeles

A violent overnight crash involving one vehicle claimed the lives of two people, authorities said.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to KTLA that the collision was reported at 2:10 a.m. on Alameda Street in Los Angeles’ Wilmington neighborhood.

The Nissan SUV was traveling south on Alameda when it struck a concrete center divider underneath an overpass, causing it to become fully engulfed in flames, police added.

When Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded and extinguished the fire, they discovered two individuals inside the vehicle.

Both victims were both pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD said. It is not known if they were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Video from the scene shows authorities cleaning up the wreckage; the metal guardrail in front of the concrete divider was completely mangled due to the impact of the crash.

Alameda Street between East O Street and Sepulveda Boulevard remained closed while authorities cleaned up the debris.

What initially caused the collision remains under investigation.

Nancy Fontan and John Neis contributed to this report.

