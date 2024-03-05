Fiery explosion leaves one dead and others injured in Michigan: See photos of the blaze

A massive multi-alarm fire destroyed a Michigan building late Monday night, killing one and injuring at least one as firefighters raced to get the fire under control as quickly as possible.

Hundreds of explosions were documented in Clinton Township, around 25 miles north of downtown Detroit and another neighboring township about an hour before the fire began, USA TODAY previously reported.

The massive fire began around 9 p.m. at a building that housed Select Distributors, which provides gases for vape pens. Gu, a vaping distributor had over 100,000 vape pens in storage at the time of the fire, USA TODAY reported.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11 p.m., evacuating all residents and neighboring businesses before they got to the work.

A fire at Select Distributors in Clinton Township was captured on camera by a metro Detroit resident on Monday, March 4, 2024.

19-year-old dies when hit by object from explosion during Michigan fire

A flying object from the explosion hit a 19-year-old, killing him. A firefighter was also briefly hospitalized after he was hit with broken glass and shrapnel from the explosion. Local agencies, both police and fire reported damage to vehicles as a result of exploding projectile canisters, USA TODAY reported.

The fire was caught on photo and video by onlookers, take a look at what they documented below.

Photos and videos of fiery explosion in Clinton Township, Michigan

A plume of fire is captured in a screenshot from the area of 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck in Clinton Township.

Video from the explosions and fire in Macomb County Michigan pic.twitter.com/eGpU4zMC7L — BREAKING NOW !! (@GRapidsnews) March 5, 2024

⚠️🔥More video from the channel 4 helicopter view of the massive explosions in Macomb county Detroit, hundreds of explosions have been heard massive fire response video coming soon‼️👎 pic.twitter.com/riNRkZvvvY — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) March 5, 2024

#HappeningNow Massive industrial fire and multiple explosions reported tonight in Clinton Township, Michigan, firefighters currently working to put out the flames pic.twitter.com/BMOJEYgThK — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 5, 2024

Moments of explosions from the industrial fire in Clinton Township captured.



Police urge extreme caution in the area and report “debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion.” 🎥: Anthony Argeropoulos https://t.co/eCVZSn2ts1 pic.twitter.com/9SMFoghCq7 — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 5, 2024

Massive fire at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck tonight in Macomb County. Thought it was a fireworks show from the distance. pic.twitter.com/JmF5fsiSxV — Kurt Nagl (@kurt_nagl) March 5, 2024

Most visual explosions of the night behind Groesbeck.



Been going on for 45 minutes now, power flickered on and off during this video. @macombdaily #Macomb #ClintonTownship #groesbeck pic.twitter.com/GEPDuCqpUt — Jarrett Maki (@JRNMaki) March 5, 2024

Photos of the Clinton Township, Michigan fire aftermath

Cleanup continued through Tuesday morning, with crews continuing to extinguish hotspots and clear debris from the road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with multiple agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives working to determine the cause, according to a Facebook post by Clinton Township Police Department.

Clinton Township fire fighters continue to extinguish hot spots that can be seen rising on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 after multiple explosions occurred last night at the Select Distributors in Clinton Township at 15 Mile Road.

Officials on Tuesday afternoon said that during the blaze at the site, which housed Goo Smoke Shop and Select Distributors, included the explosions of butane and nitrous oxide, lighter fluid, vape pens, and canisters measuring 12-18 inches and weighing 10-15 pounds, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Metallic debris including several tanks litter a parking lot across from Select Distributors in Clinton Township where multiple explosions ripped through the building at 15 Mile Road during the evening on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said those who applied for permits for the site "to do something that we thought they were going to do, which was legal, ended up doing something that is clearly not only illegal, but immoral and dangerous," according to the Free Press.

Inspectors look over debris left from multiple explosions that occurred last night at Select Distributors in Clinton Township on 15 Mile Road on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said there were two business owners Monday night who were taken to the police department and interviewed by the fire prevention division as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No one was in custody Tuesday morning, the Free Press reported.

Inspectors look over debris left from multiple explosions that occurred last night at Select Distributors in Clinton Township on 15 Mile Road on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

