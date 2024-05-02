Fiery crash involving tractor-trailer closes both sides of I-95

A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer closed down both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. when state troopers learned of a crash involving at least one commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle that led to multiple fires on I-95 South near Exit 15 at the Fairfield Avenue overpass, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said no injuries were immediately reported.

Local fire crews responded to put out the vehicle fires.

The accident has closed down both sides of I-95.

“I-95 northbound and southbound in the area of Exit 15 in Norwalk will remain closed for an extended period of time,” state police said. “We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure. We ask that anyone traveling in the area seek alternate routes and plan for significant traffic delays.”

State police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified of the crash.