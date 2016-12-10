Fierce animal portraits

These animals might not be snarling, but they are still pulling some fierce poses! The remarkable series of photographs include a pelican with its wings around its children, a panda chomping on a bamboo stick and a cheetah gazing into the distance.

A supermodel in a studio could have struck these poses. Photographer Spanish photographer Pedro Jarque Krebs took the images.

He spent hours photographing animals in nature reserves until they pulled the perfect face. Krebs then manipulated the lighting and backgrounds to make it appear as if the animals had their very own studio shoot. (Caters News)

