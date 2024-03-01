FieldHaven gets a new home

Feb. 29—FieldHaven has a new location in Marysville and is actively seeking both sponsors and volunteers.

Those involved in the local cat scene may remember the Hathaway Cat Resource Center that opened just a few short years ago. This center served as a satellite location for FieldHaven, offering affordable vaccine and microchip services, help in rehoming or fostering cats and kittens, and assistance in trap-neuter-return programs (TNR).

These same services will now be housed under the Marysville Cat Resource Center located at 106 East 12th St., Suite C, in Marysville. This big move occurred back in October 2023 while Joy Smith, FieldHaven's executive director, was still deployed in Maui rescuing cats and kittens from the rubble of the Lahaina wildfire.

"This new location is based on the same concept as Hathaway except we have much better access here, it's safer, and we have a little bit more organized space," said Smith. "We're also hoping to do some additional offerings here such as veterinary services or 'wellness clinics' for low income and community cats, but right now this is our resource center."

While FieldHaven does not typically shelter cats, it is well known for its robust transfer programs. These include transportation to FieldHaven's primary center in Lincoln for its low-cost spay and neuter options, as well as supplying quality cats and kittens to adoption programs throughout the West Coast.

"Essentially we act as a hub, transferring cats from high-kill areas to other shelters like the Bay Area, Oregon, and Nevada, that need cats for their adoption programs," explained Smith.

Places like San Francisco and Silicon Valley are now actively reaching out to FieldHaven for assistance in sourcing cats. This "cat trafficking" typically occurs on Tuesdays when pre-approved individuals and shelters bring their cats to FieldHaven's Marysville campus for a quick medical exam and social pre-screening with the hopes of being selected for an open adoption program. Those that pass are loaded onto vans and shuttled off to what organizers hope will be their fur-ever homes.

"They have to be super duper friendly and healthy to go on the transfer because they go straight to the adoption floor and will probably all be adopted before the weekend is out," said Smith.

So what's causing this perceived cat shortage in other parts of the country? The answer is decades worth of strong spay and neuter programs. Smith and her colleagues have been adamant about the importance of these programs and are slowly working to expand these successes across California.

"There's no other thing that works," said Smith. "We've been here in Marysville for about six years now and are already experiencing very positive results. The disease has gone down, the smell has gone down, and a large part of the city is being managed. We're hoping that more cities will follow the lead in what Marysville has done."

Overseeing this Marysville site is Audra Murphy, one of FieldHaven's program managers. The partnership FieldHaven struck with Yuba County and Marysville officials has enabled her and other volunteers to specifically target feral colonies throughout the region. Their focus has primarily involved TNR but organizers are now modifying that to TAMI which stands for Trap-Alter-Manage-Invest.

"We're not just fixing them and putting them back, we want that colony to be managed," said Smith. "We got a kick start from the state. The state gave us $200,000. Now we want the community to help us continue this proven program and build that momentum with people who want to be part of the solution."

In January alone, the Marysville Cat Resource Center sent out 101 cats and kittens for adoption. That number will ebb and flow according to various breeding seasons, but Smith and Murphy are hopeful that they can continue this steady trend.

This is great news for many unhoused cats, but it doesn't mean local shelters or FieldHaven are free for take-ins just yet. Many rescue programs within Yuba and Sutter county are still at max capacity, but FieldHaven is still open to helping community members find solutions.

"It's really a case-by-case basis and there's no one answer," said Murphy. "Those that need help should call us and we'll talk them through a series of questions and hopefully refer them to the resources they need."

The Marysville Cat Resource Center is currently open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit fieldhaven.com/marysville or call 530-686-CATS. Murphy may also be contacted via email at audra@fieldhaven.com. Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring are particularly encouraged to contact the facility.