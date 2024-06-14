Field set for Pasco school board, superintendent races

Pasco County voters will have two choices for one seat in a School Board race that will be decided in August.

The battle to become Pasco’s first new schools superintendent in 12 years will last through November, though, as a no-party candidate will advance to the general election without a primary.

Unlike in neighboring districts, heated partisan politics have not played a large role in these campaigns. Gov. Ron DeSantis has not targeted any candidates or incumbents, and early discussions have not focused heavily on culture war issues.

In the District 2 board race, which encompasses much of central Pasco east of U.S. 41, including Land O’Lakes, incumbent Colleen Beaudoin received no challenger when the qualifying period ended Friday and was reelected.

In District 4, which includes much of central Pasco west of U.S. 41, incumbent Alison Crumbley will face Florida Virtual School social studies teacher Jessica Wright.

Even though the seats are split into geographic districts, all voters in the county select each board member.

In the race to replace retiring superintendent Kurt Browning, two Republicans will meet in the August primary. They are former state lawmaker John Legg, who runs Dayspring Academy charter school, and parent Michele Mandarin. The winner will face Krinn Technical High principal Chris Dunning, who is running without party affiliation, in November.

Entering primary season, Legg has more than $188,000 in his campaign account, while Mandarin has less than $2,000. Legg also has received endorsements from most of the county’s Republican officeholders and party leaders.