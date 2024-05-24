New field for Parkdale High School could become reality after finding its way onto Prince George’s County budget

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After decades of using the same grass, Parkdale High School could be getting a brand new field.

Prince George’s County Council approved their 2025 budget on Thursday and Parkdale High School found its way into it.

“We passed the budget today, we put language in saying that the school system really needs to address that field.” said District 3 Councilmember Eric Olson.

Parkdale resides in District 3, giving Olson a reason to push hard for the school.

“We have raised this as a real problem,” he said. “The school system needs to make it a priority to address the Parkdale field.”

Parkdale’s athletic director, Brian Moore, was happy about the news.

“We have something we didn’t have yesterday, which is hope,” he said.

Moore has been trying his best to keep the student athletes safe from the beat up field, and news of a potential new field won’t just give him some happiness.

“I know the students will be overjoyed,” he said. “I know that the seniors that are leaving will be kind of disappointed. But to me, they’re the ones that were the bedrock of this foundation here.”

No dates or official plans about the new field have been announced yet.

