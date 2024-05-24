Field of Honor: 550 flags at Memorial Day weekend tribute in Rochester

ROCHESTER — For the fourth year, the city common has been transformed into a Field of Honor, celebrating the lives and sacrifices of veterans on Memorial Day weekend.

Vouchers for Veteran’ Field of Honor is hosted by the city of Rochester and puts heroism on display. Flags were placed Friday and the event was set to run through Memorial Day on Monday. The Field of Honor is hundreds of 8-foot flag poles each flying a 3-by-5-foot American flag. Attached to each pole is a yellow silk ribbon and a laminated card displaying the name, branch, rank and insignia of a veteran being honored.

"Once again there are 550 flags on display," said Jeanne Varney Grover, president of the Vouchers for Veterans program that runs the Field of Honor.

Jim Ricker secures American flags in a row as he and others work together setting up Field of Honor in Rochester Friday, May 24, 2024. The display remains in place through Monday.

"The voucher program has over 2,500 veterans registered," said Grover. "Veterans use vouchers we give them to get fresh produce, meals and baked goods at farmer's markets in New Hampshire and Maine. With a voucher they are eligible to go 26 times a year. On average I think most use it at least 10 times. The farmers get face value of the voucher, and they recycle that back into the community, so it is a program that works very well."

Flag for late Marine Capt. Jack Casey of Dover one of many tributes

Hundreds of American flags remembering veterans who have passed are being set up Friday, May 24, 2024 to remain through Monday.

Grover said this year many business owners purchased or donated flags for veterans killed in action in the Vietnam war. The flags display a black cross on them.

"One thing we are also doing, is to honor anyone we lost this past year in Maine and New Hampshire," said Grover.

She mentioned two of them.

Varney said Marines Capt. Jack Casey, 27, was from a well-known family in Dover. He was killed, on Feb. 7, 2024, in a helicopter training accident.

Army Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone from Gorham died Nov. 10, 2023.

"He was 25," said Grover. ""He was stationed at Fort Campbell, Tennessee, and on his last appointment he was killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea."

"Both were only in their 20s," Grover said. "It is really sad."

Approximately 275 of the flags are dedicated by businesses and organizations for New Hampshire and Maine veterans who died in action. The remainder of the flags are purchased privately, to honor veterans of a family or friend's choosing, living or deceased.

Spotting a fallen flag that hadn't been secured yet due to strong wind, a motorcyclist stops and puts the flag back on its pole at the Field of Honor in Rochester Friday, May 24, 2024.

The unforgettable sight is sobering and moving with thousands of visitors coming each year to pay their respects.

Each evening at 7 p.m., taps is played followed by bagpipes.

"We are so grateful to the city," said Grover. "We could not do this without them, They collaborate by hosting us, and helping provide amenities like porta potties and other manpower to help us out."

