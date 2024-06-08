Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen participates in a hearing July 25, 2023, in Fort Pierre on a permit application for the proposed Heartland Greenway carbon dioxide pipeline. (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)

Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen participates in a hearing July 25, 2023, in Fort Pierre on a permit application for the proposed Heartland Greenway carbon dioxide pipeline. (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)

Challenges mounted by a faction of the state Republican Party largely fizzled Saturday in Pierre as delegates to the state convention picked a nominee for the Public Utilities Commission and several party officers.

Kristie Fiegen, an incumbent member of the PUC, won the party’s nomination for the office and will seek reelection in November. Republicans chose Fiegen over challenger Amber Christenson.

Meanwhile, Gideon Oakes has declared his intent to seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination for PUC at that party’s convention June 29 in Pierre, and Democrats may nominate a candidate at their state convention next weekend in Oacoma.

A challenger for the state Republican Party position of national committeeman, state Rep. Phil Jensen, of Rapid City, withdrew from that race, and convention delegates chose Watertown mayor and former legislator Ried Holien, who also won the position at a previous convention. In the race for national committeewoman, delegates chose Heidi Engelhart of Aberdeen over Amber Hulse of Hot Springs. Hulse won the District 30 Republican nomination for state Senate on Tuesday, beating incumbent Julie Frye-Mueller.

Delegates nominated Gov. Kristi Noem, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden and Attorney General Marty Jackley as the party’s three presidential electors.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Fiegen wins Republican PUC nomination at state convention appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.