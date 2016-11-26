Fidel Castro died and people won't stop talking about Liam Neeson

After former Cuban leader, Fidel Castro, passed away on Friday, people thought it would be the perfect time to discuss his uncanny resemblance to actor, Liam Neeson.

Following the news, side-by-side shots of Castro and Neeson began flooding social media, as did jokes of Neeson's shoo-in role as the lead in a future Fidel Castro biopic.

SEE ALSO: Social media captures Miami celebrating after Fidel Castro's death

Seriously, people couldn't stop talking about the facial similarities the former Cuban President shared with Bryan Mills from Taken, Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and of course, that sweet dad from Love Actually.

In their defense, the facial hair and withering stares do look remarkably alike.

One is fidel Castro and the other is Liam neeson... I need an explanation. pic.twitter.com/nuMvlguipi — Chip Slylark (@Acidbrownies) November 26, 2016

Of all the people who are sad at the news of Fidel Castro's death, I'm going to guess that Liam Neeson's agent is pretty much the least. pic.twitter.com/4Y4bjr0aXE — Andrew Beaumont (@DrBeauBeaumont) November 26, 2016

Fidel Castro e Liam Neeson!! 😱😱😱😧 pic.twitter.com/tUT1wr7Juc — Tiago Cidão (@tiagom0ur4) November 26, 2016

You can't tell me Fidel Castro & Liam Neeson aren't the same person pic.twitter.com/3vELoFFYV1 — Afropessimist (@RobertMugabae) November 25, 2016

In wake of Fidel Castro's death, I'd like to point out that he looks like James Franco and Liam Neeson's lovechild pic.twitter.com/D9TVeSLCxl — Nick Furlong (@NickFurlongHere) November 26, 2016

Why does Fidel Castro look like a Cuban Liam Neeson pic.twitter.com/G39yPBk0w6 — Heisenberg (@JohnnyBoy_OX) November 26, 2016

If you ever want to do a biopic about Fidel Castro, Liam Neeson is your guy. pic.twitter.com/Oc92KNEqGG — O. E. B. (@MrBxnny__) November 26, 2016

Don't sit there and tell me Liam Neeson can't play Fidel Castro in a biopic. pic.twitter.com/ncMkwIotuE — κηu mε†αﾚ 👑 (@kingknuta) November 26, 2016

Fidel Castro



Liam Neeson with beard. pic.twitter.com/aWHRam9Idm



— - Unashamed. (@TimmieMUFC) November 26, 2016

Throughout all of this Fidel Castro coverage, one question remains: is it too late for Liam Neeson to play him? pic.twitter.com/M2bztBN1oe — Eithne Shortall (@eithneshortall) November 26, 2016

I don't know who died, Fidel Castro or Liam Neeson? pic.twitter.com/mO80km8O1D — Dennis Barchet (@Dennmann57) November 26, 2016

And for all those wondering, the real Liam Neeson is alive, well and hopefully considering a biopic in his future.

BONUS: Things you (probably) didn't know about 'Rocky'