Fiber internet service finally coming to rural areas of Williamson County

Residents in rural areas of Williamson County will finally have access to fiber internet services.

United Communications announced in a video with Williamson County Mayor Roger Anderson that the scope of its internet will reach to nearly “8,000 under-connected homes and businesses.”

While the goal was originally set at 2,800 locations there was been a recent push to connect all areas of the county.

“Two years ago, in my State of the County Address, I laid out a vision to see every resident of Williamson County get access to high-speed internet,” Anderson said in April. “Starting next month, we are seeing that vision become a reality thanks to two local companies: United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric.”An initiative named Project UNITE was established with the goal of universal broadband coverage with help from United and Middle Tennessee Electric. The project received $14 million in infrastructure grants in late 2022 from Williamson County through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund.

A coverage map of Williamson County indicating areas where United Communications broadband service is currently available, shown in green, and areas of future expansion, shown in blue.

“These are neighborhoods that just missed the cut for grant eligibility in 2022 but have remained largely ignored by large internet providers,” said United President and CEO William Bradford. “Thanks to our close partnership with Mayor Anderson, Middle Tennessee Electric, and our county commissioners, United has an opportunity to finish what we’ve started in Williamson County.”

Williamson County residents are asked to visit United’s website to sign up in order to ensure fiber internet is built to their home.

“Today’s announcement fits with MTE’s vision to see every one of our members have access to high-speed internet,” said Chris Jones, president and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric “But we need your help in getting to the finish line — and that’s just to sign up for this service. Sign up now to ensure your installation costs are covered by this state program.”

Customers will begin to see service in May and instillations are set to continue through 2025.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rural areas of Williamson County to be connected to fiber internet