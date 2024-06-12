FHP: Woman killed in three-vehicle wreck Tuesday.

A young woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in northeast Marion County on Tuesday. Here's what we know:

Where was the crash? The 1300 block of State Road 326.

Who's investigating the crash? Florida Highway Patrol.

What time were FHP troopers notified about the crash? At 4:45 p.m. and arrived at 5:01 p.m., according to a report.

What happened? Troopers said the victim was driving a Hyundai Accent westbound on SR 326. Officials said the car crossed the center line and side swiped a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling eastbound. The Hyundai then struck a Ford F-250 pickup truck also in the eastbound lane. The Ford overturned on its roof on the south shoulder, FHP officials said. The Dodge stopped on the south shoulder.

Was anyone hospitalized? Yes. The Hyundai driver was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where she died, officials said.

Any information about the woman? Troopers said she was 24 and from Silver Springs.

What about the occupants from the two trucks? Officials said the 29-year-old Dodge driver, who's from Mims, and the 32-year-old driver of the Ford had non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic deaths: Since May 27, troopers said, seven people have died in traffic crashes in Marion County. As of June 12, FHP officials said 39 people have died in crashes in 2024. This time last year, the count was 46. In 2023, 92 people died in traffic crashes in Marion County. The numbers do not include figures from the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Woman dies in hospital from three-vehicle crash on Tuesday.