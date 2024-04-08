FHP: Woman charged with 'shooting spree' on I-10, 'directed by God' because of eclipse

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a woman who reportedly went on a "shooting spree" on Interstate 10 in Holmes County because of Monday's solar eclipse, the agency said in a news release.

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.

She is being held in the Holmes County Jail, FHP said. Troopers said they recovered an AR-15 and a 9 mm handgun.

"The suspect ... recently checked out of a local hotel and told the staff she was going on a shooting spree, directed by God in relation to the solar eclipse," the news release said.

Celestine drove her purple Dodge Challenger onto the interstate, then fired multiple shots, striking a vehicle.

Its driver "was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet; however, he was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect," according to the release.

A second driver was shot in the neck and was being treated at a nearby hospital as of Monday afternoon.

