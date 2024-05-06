FHP warns of smoke in area of US 1 near Faver Dykes State Park

The Florida Highway Patrol is warning motorists of possible smoke in the area of U.S. 1 and nearby roads today due to a 100-acre prescribed burn.

The burn is in the area of U.S. 1 near Faver Dykes State Park within Saint John’s County.

The FHP stated the smoke might impact travel on U.S.-1 near Faver Dykes Road and Smith Grade Road during the day, night and into the morning hours.

The FHP urges motorists to take care when driving through the area because visibility may deteriorate quickly, particular during the night and in the early morning.

Drivers should reduce speed and use low beam headlights to adapt to the changing conditions.

