FHP: Troopers search for driver accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are searching for a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic which fled a road rage incident in Sumter County.

Troopers said the incident happened along the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near milepost 319.

According to a news release, a 52-year-old man from Leesburg was riding the motorcycle and was seen fleeing from the Honda.

The motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside lane

The Honda passed the commercial vehicle in the center lane.

Once the two vehicles had passed the commercial vehicle, the Honda driver steered their car to the outside and intentionally slammed into the motorcycle, trooper said.

Troopers said, after the crash, the motorcyclist overturned several times into the woods, parallel to the roadway while the Honda drove away.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said they found car parts at the scene of the incident and believe it matches the make and model of the suspect car.

FHP said there is currently no description of the suspect driving the Honda.

