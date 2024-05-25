FHP: SUV crashes into bank building. No one injured.

No one was injured when this Nissan Kicks crashed into the Truist Bank at 10970 SE 175th Place in Summerfield on Friday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

The SUV, driven by an elderly woman, struck the side of the bank and left a gaping hole in the building.

Some customers who came to use the ATM machine, first snapped pictures on their phones showing the vehicle half-way in the building. Others shook their heads as they made their way to the ATM machine.

