FHP still working to identify person killed in fiery Escambia Bay Bridge crash

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in Thursday's fiery Escambia Bay Bridge crash, but the deceased is currently unidentified.

The crash involved four vehicles, originally reported as three, on Interstate 10 near mile marker 17 around 2:18 p.m. One of the the vehicles quickly became engulfed in flames.

"As a result of the collision, one driver sustained fatal injuries," an FHP report said.

An unidentified male died in a fiery crash on the Escambia Bay Bridge Thursday, June 14, 2024. The crash blocked and slowed traffic entering Santa Rosa County for hours.

According to their report, the deceased is male, but further identifying features are unknown.

A 26-year-old man from Dothan, Alabama, and a 55-year-old from Milton were both transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Three others involved in the crash were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia Bay Bridge crash victim's identity unknown, FHP says