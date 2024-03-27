FHP: Semi truck turns over on Interstate 10, blocks eastbound traffic

A semi truck toppled over on a leg of Interstate 10 Wednesday afternoon, blocking lanes of traffic and causing delays, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The tractor trailer was traveling east at 1:10 p.m. in Madison County when it drifted into the shoulder and "collided with several concrete traffic barriers," according to the release.

"As a result of this collision, the driver of the semi-tractor trailer lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle overturned on its right side," FHP said.

No injuries were reported, but the wreck blocked both eastbound lanes. Troopers arrived to help redirect traffic at exit 241 as efforts to clean debris from the vehicle were underway.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Semi truck overturns on Interstate 10 blocking traffic, FHP says