FHP searches for road rage driver who rammed motorcycle with car on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a driver who intentionally hit a motorcyclist with their car Friday morning.

According to troopers, a 52-year-old Leesburg man was fleeing a gray or silver Honda Civic on I-75 in Sumter County at 12:10 a.m. near the 319 milepost.

Dashcam video showed that after both vehicles passed a commercial vehicle, the Civic abruptly steered into the motorcyclist, ramming it.

The motorcyclist flipped several times into a wooded area along the highway while the Civic drove off, troopers said.

However, parts from the suspect vehicle were left at the scene.







The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

If you have information on this incident, call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

