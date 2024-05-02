FHP says one man dead in Ponte Vedra Beach crash

Authorities have confirmed a crash in Ponte Vedra Beach this afternoon as deadly.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old man driving a pickup truck on A1A and Solano Road swerved into another lane, swiping a van.

That van then crashed into a utility pole where the driver died from his injuries.

FHP said the victim was a 55-year-old man from Neptune Beach. He was confirmed not to be wearing his seatbelt.

