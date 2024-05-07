FHP: Orlando man killed in fiery crash on Florida’s Turnpike

An Orlando man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike late Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 11:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes on the exit ramp to State Road 429 near Gotha.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2024 Ford Mustang lost control of the car and ran off the left side of the roadway before colliding with a signpost.

Troopers say the Mustang continued into the median gore, striking multiple trees and overturning several times before catching fire.

According to FHP, the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Orlando, and a passenger in the front seat, a 38-year-old man from Orlando, were both thrown from the car as it rolled.

Neither of them wore a seatbelt, according to a preliminary report from FHP.

The driver and a third occupant, identified as a 24-year-old woman from Orlando who was riding in the rear passenger seat, were both taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries described as “serious,” according to FHP.

The front-seat passenger was taken to AdventHealth in Winter Garden and pronounced dead there.

The crash remains under investigation.

