FHP: Ocala man, 82, dies in single-vehicle crash on Northwest 80th Avenue

An elderly man died in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Marion County on Sunday.

Here's what we know:

Where did the crash occur? NW 80th Avenue, by 100th Street.

Who's investigating the incident? Florida Highway Patrol.

What time was the crash? 10:20 a.m.

What troopers said about the crash? Troopers said a newer model Ford F-150 pickup truck was hauling lawncare equipment south on Northwest 80th Avenue, when the vehicle veered left off the roadway. The truck struck a tree on the east grassy shoulder. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Any information about the driver? The victim is 82, from Ocala. It's unknown where the man was going, officials said. His name was not released by authorities.

Other traffic fatalities? Records from the FHP show Sunday's death was the 44th of the year, compared to 38 this time last year. In 2023, 92 people died on Marion County roadways. The numbers does not include figures from the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon.

