FHP has 'no viable leads' in fatal 2023 hit-and-run that killed Escambia cyclist

One year after a 61-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run, Florida Highway Patrol says they have "no viable leads" in the case.

The cyclist was traveling down Sorrento Road on June 10, 2023, in front of a vehicle when that vehicle clipped the back tire of the bicycle, fatally propelling the man into the shoulder of the road.

"Physical evidence on scene indicates an SUV hit the bicycle and the windshield was damaged," FHP says. "Paint transfer on the bicycle indicates a white or silver vehicle."

FHP says anyone who may have received a windshield replacement some time soon after June 10, 2023, could possibly be a suspect in the case. The agency also says to inform FHP if anyone suspects "someone randomly parks and hides their vehicle by covering with tarps or stashing away in a wooded area."

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call FHP at 850-484-5000 or Cpl. Constance Knowles at 850-316-2467.

