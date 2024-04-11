FHP: Motorcyclist dies following traffic crash in Palm Coast

Troopers said a man died following a traffic crash Wednesday night in Flagler County.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at Matanzas Woods Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.

Troopers said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said both vehicles were traveling on Matanzas Woods Parkway when the collision happened.

FHP said the eastbound car was attempting to turn north onto Belle Terre Parkway.

Troopers said the front of the car struck the motorcycle, which was traveling westbound on Matanzas Woods.

Investigators said the man was thrown from his bike and landed on the roadway.

The motorcyclist, 60, of Palm Coast, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

The car’s driver, 73, of Lakeland, was also taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

