FHP: Man, 19, killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Marion County

An Ocala man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along a curve in northwest Marion County early Saturday.

Here's what we know:

What time was the crash called in? Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said crews were assigned to the call at 5:11 a.m. and arrived within three minutes. The patient was pronounced deceased at 5:16 a.m.

FHP troopers said this VW Jetta was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning that killed the sole occupant and driver.

Where did the crash happen? By Northwest 70th Avenue and Northwest 70th Avenue Road.

Who's investigating the crash? Florida Highway Patrol.

Any information about the deceased? Yes, troopers said he was 19 and from Ocala.

Troopers said a VW Jetta struck this tree early Saturday morning, killing its driver.

What happened? FHP officials said the young man, behind the wheel of a VW Jetta sport utility vehicle, was traveling north on County Road 225A (70th Avenue Road) when he failed to maintain his lane approaching a left curve.

The car veered off the roadway, rolled, then struck a tree in a grassy area. Troopers said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. It's unknown where he was heading when the crash occurred, troopers said.

Crash death: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Ocklawaha

Was the roadway blocked? Yes, for several hours. It was re-opened about 9 a.m.

How many recent traffic deaths have there been in Marion County? Since May 27, FHP troopers have recorded four traffic deaths. Saturday's fatality was the second since Wednesday for troopers. The numbers do not include figures from the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Early morning crash kills man in northwest Marion County