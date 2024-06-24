FHP: Jay man dies after driving into Santa Rosa County utility pole

A 27-year-old Jay man died Saturday morning after driving into a ditch of State Road 87 in Santa Rosa County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man was driving his 2016 Ford F-150 southbound near the intersection with CR-87A when left the roadway "for unknown reasons."

"The vehicle subsequently collided with a drainage ditch and utility pole," an FHP report said.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved. He was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP's Traffic Homicide Unit took over the investigation and did not release further details.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa crash kills Jay man after driving off roadway into pole