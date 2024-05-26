FHP investigating fatal Sarasota County accident at Clark Road and I-75 early Sunday

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported that the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle traffic accident on eastbound Clark Road at the Interstate 75 interchange.

According to the news release, one person died in the accident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal traffic accident at Interstate 75 and Clark Road early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office assisted in the accident. Eastbound Clark Road from Gannt Road to I-75 was shut down for several hours after the accident.

More information was not available.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: FHP investigating fatal Sarasota County accident at Clark Road/I-75