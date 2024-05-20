FHP: Hit-and-run driver sought after bicyclist struck overnight in DeLand

State troopers are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in DeLand.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 3 a.m. to Woodland Boulevard near Glenwood Road, after receiving information about a bicyclist who had been struck.

VSO told Channel 9 one patient was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

That person’s condition was not available.

READ: Action 9: Most shut down restaurants

WFTV’s Q McCray has been near the crime scene since 4 a.m. and witnessed two bicycles along the roadway with obvious damage.

Troopers later arrived and told him that the crash involved a vehicle that did not remain at the scene of the collision.

Troopers responded early Monday to a crash involving a bicyclist along Woodland Blvd.

It is not yet clear if Florida Highway Patrol located the vehicle involved in the crash elsewhere.

READ: Police: Officer involved shooting in Ocala leaves subject in critical condition

Channel 9 has learned the person on the bicycle might have been traveling while transporting a second bike.

Both bikes were later loaded onto a tow truck.

#BreakingNews‌ @FHPOrlando is investigating a hit-n-run involving two bicycles in Deland. All lanes of N. Woodland Blvd are shutdown at Glenwood Rd. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/gdbGmuXyoe — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 20, 2024

All six lanes of Woodland Boulevard were shut down for the investigation, but have since reopened.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.