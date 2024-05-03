FHP: Hawthorne man, 47, killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 219A

A 47-year-old Hawthorne man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Here's what we know:

When the crash happen?

Friday at about 4:50 a.m.

Where did the crash happen?

On County Road 219A, south of County Road 1474.

How did the crash happen?

According to the FHP report, a 2001 Mazda pickup truck was headed south on CR 219A when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. The Hawthorne man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: FHP: Hawthorne man, 47, killed in single-vehicle crash on CR 219A