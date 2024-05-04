FHP: Gainesville woman, 28, dies in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Alachua County

A 28-year-old Gainesville woman died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Here's what we know:

When did the crash happen?

Thursday at about 10:30 p.m.

More: FHP: Hawthorne man, 47, killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 219A

Where did the crash happen?

Southbound I-75 at mile marker 392.

FHP report

According to the report, the woman was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue south on I-75 when for unknown reasons the SUV left the roadway onto the west grass shoulder where it collided with several trees. The vehicle burst into flames. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville woman, 28, dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75