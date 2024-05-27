FHP: DUI driver in Tesla hits concrete wall, nearly crashes with cars on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview woman was arrested after a chaotic pursuit on the Howard Frankland Bridge late Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at about 9:01 p.m., the FHP began getting calls about “an erratic driver in a white Tesla” on I-275 near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The callers told the dispatch that the Tesla was swerving in and out of its lane, changing its speed drastically, and nearly hit other drivers, an FHP arrest report said.

A trooper pursuing the vehicle said the Tesla even sideswiped a concrete wall and began speeding up to 80 mph when the trooper initiated a traffic stop.

“The vehicle was driving erratically all over the road, almost striking other motorists, which highlighted the need to get the vehicle stopped urgently,” the trooper wrote. “I [conducted] a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but the driver steered out of it and kept going. I was forced to conduct a second, more aggressive PIT maneuver to finally get the vehicle stopped at northbound I-275 milepost 45.”

Credit: FHP

Credit: FHP

The FHP said the driver, identified as 32-year-old Leslie Joan Strickland of Riverview, had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, couldn’t stand straight, slurred her words, and was just confused about what was going on.

“The defendant refused to provide breath samples after the implied consent warning,” the trooper wrote. “Post-Miranda, the defendant admitting having “a few” drinks but refused to clarify beyond that.”

Strickland was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing to elude.

