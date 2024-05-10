Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Curry Ford Road in Orange County

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in east Orange County.

It happened late Thursday night at Curry Ford Road and Colton Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol responded shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The agency’s website reported a roadblock in the area for several hours.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Channel 9 was at that location and confirmed that investigators had cleared the crash scene.

Troopers said they are looking for a white sedan that should have damage to the right mirror, broken right headlight, and damage on the right side of the front windshield.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked the call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-432-TIPS (8477).

