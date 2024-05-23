FHP: Driver who fled deputies in St. Augustine killed in crash after hitting spike strips

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Augustine.

At 5:20 this evening, a driver in an SUV fleeing from St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies hit deployed spike strips at the intersection of US-1 and Shores Drive, a crash report read.

The SUV collided with the rear end of a pickup truck. The impact caused the SUV to overturn multiple times, causing the driver to be thrown out.

FHP said the fleeing suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.

