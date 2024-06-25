FHP arrests Pensacola suspect in fatal 2023 hit-and-run near Nine Mile Road

Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Pensacola man Monday who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run near Nine Mile Road in 2023.

Troopers arrested William Lawler for one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death after he allegedly struck a motorcycle on Allegheny Avenue Nov. 15, 2023, killing a 20-year-old from Cantonment.

"During the investigation, Traffic Homicide Investigators were notified of a 2003 Infiniti M45 that was located abandoned with damage consistent with the crash," an FHP release said. "Lawler attempted to salvage the vehicle in Alabama, he signed it over to a junked car business."

After Lawler allegedly hit the motorcyclist and fled, the Cantonment man was pronounced dead on scene.

Lawler was booked into Escambia County jail without bond pending a bond hearing.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola hit-and-run suspected arrested by FHP